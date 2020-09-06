Fox News’ Howard Kurtz said Sunday that President Donald Trump needs to stop trying to “cancel” journalists because of critical reporting.

Trump called for Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin to be fired after she reported that she spoke with two officials who confirmed key details of the Atlantic report about the president’s alleged remarks disparaging fallen soldiers.

On MediaBuzz Sunday, Kurtz noted Griffin’s reporting confirming some details and called out the president for his attacks on journalists generally:

“President Trump has called for Jennifer Griffin to be fired. This is one of the fairest, most conscientious reporters on the planet, a former war correspondent, has done this throughout various administrations. And she wasn’t offering opinion. She was doing her job. It’s fine for the president to attack the story. But he really needs to stop trying to cancel journalists based on reporting he doesn’t like.”

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway, meanwhile, told Kurtz, “What’s confirmed is that anonymous sources are talking. It doesn’t confirm the underlying claims.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

