Fox’s Kurtz to Lewandowski: ‘Would It Have Been Better for Donald Trump’s Legacy’ to Concede Gracefully?

Fox News’ Howard Kurtz asked Corey Lewandowski Sunday if it would have been better for Donald Trump’s legacy for him to concede the election gracefully.

Despite what some — especially Mick Mulvaney — suggested about how Trump would react to an election loss, Trump’s response was to engage in ridiculous conspiracy theories about the election, falsely saying a number of times it was stolen from him (including during the Capitol riots), and even publicly pressuring Mike Pence to try and save his presidency with an act Pence could not actually do.

In speaking with Lewandowski, Kurtz brought up questions of what Trump’s future in the Republican party will be.

Lewandowski said Trump would still be a major factor heading into 2022, but he also predicted that Republicans who went against Trump on impeachment will likely get primaried.

Asked directly by Kurtz if he would be involved in campaigning for primary challengers, Lewandowski talked up challenges to Liz Cheney and others while saying he wants to get Republicans back in the House majority.

Kurtz then asked, “Looking back, with the benefit of hindsight, would it have been better for Donald Trump’s legacy if he had graciously conceded the election or at least done so after the lawsuits had failed?”

Lewandowski sidestepped the question and said “hindsight is a gift that none of us have,” trying to defend Trump by saying he was concerned about “potential fraud that he thought took place during the election.”

Case after case after case the Trump team took to court was dismissed, and Trump repeatedly lying about the election outcome riled up supporters enough that a mob of them stormed the Capitol last month.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

