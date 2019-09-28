Fox’s Laura Ingraham Pledges Reward Money to Help Solve Murder of 15-Year-Old Chicago Teenager

During a special town hall, Fox News host Laura Ingraham pledged thousands of dollars to help fund a reward to find the person who killed a 15-year-old boy in Chicago nearly three years ago.

Demetrius Griffin Jr. was found dead in a burning garbage can in September 2016, and his autopsy confirmed he was burned alive. The murder remains unsolved, and community leaders had recently increased the reward money to 15,000 earlier this year for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in Griffin’s killing.

Ingraham pledged another $5,000 while speaking with Griffin’s family Friday evening in Chicago.

To begin the segment, Ingraham played a clip of meeting with Griffin’s aunt last year, noting the killing still remains unsolved.

Ingraham denounced the murder clearance rate in Chicago.

“One in six murders are solved in this city. One in six. It’s the lowest solving murders rate in the country. The worst, it’s called clearance rate in the country,” Ingraham said.

“It’s been three years, there hasn’t been any — nothing. Nobody said anything, nobody has turned in anything. Nobody — nothing. We need to stop waiting until it hits our doorstep. We need to say something if we see something,” Rochelle Sykes told Ingraham.

“We need to stick together, we need to speak out. Violence is the worst thing ever. These are our kids. They are important to us,” Griffin’s mother Polly Sykes said.

Ingraham then thanked the two for coming then said she was raising the reward money from $15,000 to $20,000.

“$20,000, someone can tell us something about this murder,” Ingraham said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com