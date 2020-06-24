John Bolton has repeatedly defended his decision not to voluntarily testify in the House impeachment inquiry. On Wednesday night, Fox News’ Martha MacCallum confronted him on his reasoning.

MacCallum noted how Bolton was “clearly a material witness” and asked him, “Isn’t it a shirking of duty not to step up in that moment, given how strongly you felt about what was going on?”

Bolton said she’s “mischaracterized” it before insisting again that it wasn’t his job to follow what the Democrats were doing. He again criticized their impeachment approach as doomed from the start and too partisan.

He also argued that whatever he would’ve said ultimately wouldn’t have mattered because enough Republicans believed even if Trump did everything he was accused of on Ukraine, it still wouldn’t have risen to the level of an impeachable offense.

MacCallum pushed back a bit on his argument:

“Why not take that opportunity to testify and say, ‘Look, you guys are doing this all wrong, I also want to talk about several other countries that I feel there was malpractice in on this presidency.’ Why not take advantage of that? Because it looks, as you know… it looks like you were saving it to make money off the book?”

Bolton responded that if this was about money, he wouldn’t have joined the government in the first place.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

