Fox News hosts Harris Faulkner and Melissa Francis grilled Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on the House moving forward on impeachment after voting on the inquiry process Thursday.

Faulkner began the interview on Outnumbered by playing up that two Democrats voted against moving the inquiry forward. “Do you think that is going to spread as you go forward?” she asked.

“I don’t think so,” Raskin responded, sounding a little confused. “I’m sorry there weren’t at least a handful of Republicans who were willing to vote for what the GOP has basically been asking for, which is open hearings.”

Faulkner then asked if the public would get to see testimony from the private hearings redone.

Raskin said the depositions of the hearings would be released, barring redactions for classified material. “There are a lot of national security matters that involve classified information. Other than that, the depositions are going to be released.”

Francis then jumped in and asked about where the House was on passing the USMCA trade agreement

Raskin responded that the House would continue to legislate on that issue and a number of other legislative issues.

“Everybody who has had a majority in the House and not in the Senate has said the same thing,” Francis noted, pressing Raskin.

“One of the most important things is the USMCA, and that is sitting right now. Nancy Pelosi is the one negotiating on that right now, and that is the most essential piece of business. That is definitely in all of your hands. So are you going to have movement on that soon?” she asked.

Raskin said a priority for the House right now is lowering prescription drug prices, arguing that saying USMCA’s passage as the most important thing in the House is “subjective opinion.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

