Fox’s Napolitano: I Don’t Think Barr Lied, But He ‘Probably Misled the House’ in Previous Testimony

Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano said Attorney General William Barr was “splitting hairs” on Wednesday with his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Napolitano was asked for his take on Sen. Patrick Leahy, who pressed Barr on how he could say President Donald Trump fully cooperated with Robert Mueller‘s investigations despite his multiple attempts to interfere with it.

Napolitano said the “problem” for Barr was “I don’t think he told a lie, but I think he probably misled the House of Representatives” by not telling Congressman Charlie Crist that Mueller and his team were unsatisfied with how he described their findings.

“This is why the House of Representatives wants its professional legal staff to question the attorney general tomorrow,” Napolitano explained, “because politicians don’t always know how to ask questions, and they don’t always know how to box in the answerer and prevent him from giving an answer that is not directly responsive.”

Bill Hemmer noted that Barr is disputing with the House over the proposed format of the meeting, though Napolitano said he remains hopeful that it will happen.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com