Fox’s Napolitano Stews About Hearing, Suggests AG Barr Was Let Off the Hook: ‘Some of Those Questions Drove Me Crazy!’

Andrew Napolitano was unimpressed by the performance of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Appearing on Your World with Neil Cavuto shortly after the hearing with Attorney General William Barr came to a close, Napolitano blasted the proceeding.

“They’re more politicians than they are cross-examiners,” Napolitano said — commenting both on those doing the questioning Wednesday, and those in the House who were ticketed to interrogate him Thursday before Barr decided to skip out on that proceeding.

The Fox News senior judicial analyst went on to suggest that Barr was let off the hook on several occasions due to a lack of follow-ups from the senators.

“Some of those questions drove me crazy today!” Napolitano said. “Because they didn’t follow up.”

