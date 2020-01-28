Fox’s Napolitano Torches Pro-Trump Attacks on Bolton: ‘A Conservative Icon Until Two Days Ago’

Fox News analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano joined Fox Business’ Cavuto: Coast to Coast, hosted by Neil Cavuto to rip GOP senators over their dismay over not hearing from former President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor John Bolton.

“We know John,” Napolitano said. “He used to work here. He’s a very intelligent, strong-willed, meticulous honest person.”

“A conservative icon until he wasn’t,” Cavuto interjected.

Napolitano then blasted GOP senators for their flip-flop on Bolton’s character.

“A conservative icon until two days ago,” Napolitano said. “Now the things they’re saying about him sounds like they’re talking about Nancy Pelosi. But he has come out with something that goes to the core of the case.”

Napolitano argued that the balking at Bolton’s testimony from the Republican side seemed to constitute backtracking on their premise that that would concede the facts of the case, but argue those do not merit impeachment.

“[It] might be unseemly, trying to pressure a country to spy on somebody, but it’s not impeachable?” Cavuto asked, summing up Napolitano’s arguent.

“Correct,” Napolitano answered — adding that he personally believes Trump’s conduct is impeachable, “but that is at least a plausible argument.”

The Fox Business anchor then asked whether Bolton could appear on a cable news show to share his side of the story regarding Trump’s conduct.

“He can say what he wants, but he could be pursued for revealing secrets. Can’t be pursued for revealing secrets when he’s under oath in the well of the Senate,” Napolitano replied

The Fox News chief judicial analyst then explained that calling witnesses such as Bolton could open “Pandora’s box” to many other witnesses to be called, which would delay the trial.

“I believe once Bolton testifies, whether he testifies in deposition and they broadcast videos of it, or whether he testifies live in the well of the Senate, under the Senate rules he’s got to do the deposition. First, it’s going to delay things. It’s going to extend things. I believe it’s going to open Pandora’s box. It’s going to open calls to lots of other witnesses to either rebut John Bolton or reinforce John Bolton,” Napolitano stated.

