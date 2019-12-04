Fox News’ Andrew Napolitano said Donald Trump’s unconventional behavior as president does not excuse him from being held accountable under the Constitution.

Napolitano offered extensive reactions to the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing for the Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry, and when he joined Dana Perino to talk about it on her show, he listened to Martha MacCallum outline the Democrats’ argument for moving forward with impeachment. As part of her commentary, MacCallum noted that some of the country will buy the argument that Trump must be stopped for his repeated abuses of power, but others will dismiss the allegations against the president and say “that is President Trump being President Trump.”

When Napolitano got his chance to hop in, he agreed that “there is no smoking gun” and that the testimony before the Judiciary committee is unlikely to move the needle of public opinion. However, he proceeded to invoke the “Noah Feldman” argument that “that letting Trump be Trump is not good enough under the Constitution.”

“We don’t lower the bar because the president has unorthodox ways,” Napolitano continued. “The bar is intentionally broad and even ambiguous as to what high crimes and misdemeanors are. We learned today that the Democrats apparently intend to include in there things we didn’t know they were going to include, like bribery, like the obstruction of justice allegations which were made by Bob Mueller long before the Ukraine case came to the public’s attention.”

