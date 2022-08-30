Fox’s Neil Cavuto Throws Down With Ro Khanna On Forgiving Student Debt: ‘That’s On Them, Congressman’

Fox’s Neil Cavuto made clear in a Tuesday chat that he’s not convinced the country can afford President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive portions of student debt.

Speaking with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), Cavuto argued the expensive plan is “altruistic,” but not realistic, and labeled it unfair to others with burdensome debt. He argued Democrats are “Hanging onto the notion that if you tax rich guys to the full hilt you’ll be able to pay the bill,” but he declared that the math for him “doesn’t add up.”

“How is it productive for others who are not getting a penny of this to underwrite that loan forgiveness, when they did everything right [and are] now pissed off these people are getting the fruit of their bounty?” Cavuto asked Khanna.

The Democrat congressman argued “progressive taxation” will cover the costs of the plan, but Cavuto immediately jumped in and blasted the administration for piling onto the country’s debt.

“You’re paying for this, congressman, with debt. You’ve increased our credit line, our VISA credit line. There isn’t cash paying for this,” he said.

According to Khanna, it’s better to forgive portions of the debt now as it wasn’t being paid anyway and was simply destroying the credit scores of Americans.

“most of these loans weren’t being repaid so what was happening [is] the people’s credit was being destroyed. This isn’t actually —”

“That’s on them! That’s on them, congressman,” Cavuto interrupted.

He later compared repaying the loans to rewarding someone delinquent on their utility bills or in over their head with a car loan.

“So they’re getting rewarded for holding back on paying off those loans? Reward the guy who is holding back on paying his utility bill. Reward the guy who bought a car and got in knee deep and didn’t realize it. You see what you’re opening up here?” Cavuto said.

Khanna compared paying off college debt to public high school being paid through taxes, arguing if public high school did not exist and activists were pushing to repay that student debt, there wouldn’t be as much controversy, but Cavuto again dismissed this argument.

“What you’re losing sight of paying for something by opening up a credit line,” he said, comparing the plan to “tapping a VISA line with a MasterCard line.”

Watch above via Fox Business

