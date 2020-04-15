Fox News’ Outnumbered panel tore into the World Health Organization on Wednesday in light of Donald Trump’s decision to revoke their funding amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The president confirmed on Tuesday that the U.S. would investigate the organization and suspend their funding — accusing the WHO of mishandling the Covid-19 crisis and repeating misinformation from the Chinese government. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus responded to the announcement on Wednesday, saying “we regret the decision” from the U.S.

As the Fox panel broke down the timeline of the WHO’s actions during Covid-19’s spread, Melissa Francis remarked that between the agency’s defense of China and how they’ve used their money in recent years, they haven’t lived up to their role in maintaining global health.

“I don’t think it’s dramatic to say that, in this case, rather than safeguarding health and lives around the world, they cost lives around the world,” she said. “Somebody needs to safeguard the world’s health and to be the arbiter of what’s going on. They did not do that here. They either need to correct their mistakes or we need a different organization to do it.”

Katie Pavlich agreed that the WHO’s repetition of Chinese talking points led to thousands of deaths, and that they failed in their priority to stop the coronavirus from becoming a pandemic. Liberal commentator Marie Harf also said the WHO acted irresponsibly, but counter-argued that the WHO needs a good relationship with China, and that the answer was for the U.S. to work more closely with the WHO to make improvements.

Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News medical correspondent and #OneLuckyGuy, rounded off the conversation by saying “I don’t think we can depend on [the WHO] at all” and that they ought to be looked at as “a political arm.”

“When it comes to how they act as a political arm or their communication, it’s atrocious,” Siegel said. “In this case, I also agree they cost thousands of lives.”

