Fox’s Outnumbered Clashes Over Trump Legal Defense: These People ‘Bring a Tremendous Amount of Damage’

The hosts of Fox News’ Outnumbered clashed this afternoon over the people announced to be part of the Trump impeachment legal defense.

Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz were announced today as new members of the Trump legal team.

In an interview with Mediaite founder Dan Abrams on his SiriusXM program today, Dershowitz said, “I think it overstates it to say I’m a member of the Trump team. I was asked to present the constitutional argument that I would have presented had Hillary Clinton been elected and had she been impeached… But I’m not a full-fledged member of the defense team in any realistic sense of that term.”

As Outnumbered discussed potential witnesses at the trial, Jessica Tarlov said the list of people on the Trump legal team isn’t just a “flashback to the 90s,” but “there are people on that list [with] really big concerns.”

“Alan Dershowitz is tied to Jeffrey Epstein, he’s denied the charges there,” Tarlov said.

Melissa Francis jumped in and said, “Why do you feel like — he’s a constitutional scholar and lawyer, but you feel because of a client he represented he shouldn’t be on the team.”

“He’s also implicated himself in it,” Tarlov said.

Dagen McDowell said liberals are trying to attack Dershowitz by pointing to examples like O.J. Simpson.

“As far as Ken Starr, who had to leave Baylor amid accusations that he mishandled sexual assault issues on the football team, that’s also complicating,” Tarlov continued, “and the reputation for what went on in the 1990s. So yes, these people are good on TV, but they also bring a tremendous amount of baggage with them that I’m not sure is necessarily a plus for the president and his defense team.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]