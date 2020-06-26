Fox News’ Dana Perino spoke with Trump campaign director of communications Tim Murtaugh Friday afternoon and questioned him on the administration seeking to get the Affordable Care Act struck down by the Supreme Court amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In talking about the pandemic, Murtaugh said Joe Biden is “trying to use this as a political weapon when the president has been trying to fight it as a crisis facing the American people.”

“So talking about political weapons, and handing your opponent one, I want to ask you about the decision yesterday by the Trump administration to file a brief in the case that would basically eliminate Obamacare in the middle of spikes in Covid-19, with record-setting numbers for the popularity of Obamacare,” Perino said.

She told Murtaugh the Supreme Court wouldn’t rule before November and pointed out that this was an issue Democrats hit Republicans with in the 2018 midterms, “of which Republicans lost a lot of seats.”

“So why hand the Democrats this opportunity for them to just say that President Trump is going to take away your Obamacare, your health insurance, and not protect people with pre-existing conditions if the Republicans and the administration are not going to put forward an alternative for people to consider?” she asked.

Murtaugh said the Democrats are being “disingenuous” and insisted that Trump “will always protect people with preexisting conditions.”

He went on to rip Biden on health care and said he has no credibility on this issue.

Later on in the show, in speaking with Obama senior advisor Valerie Jarrett, Perino added, “I know that in talking to some people that work on Senate races for the Republicans today, they are thinking that this puts them in a bad position, that it handed the Democrats something to hit them over the head with.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

