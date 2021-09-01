Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: some local establishment declares that it will not welcome supporters of President Donald Trump, prompting a week of outraged segments on Fox News decrying liberal intolerance.

That was a regular occurrence during the Trump years. And as it turns out, Fox News hosts are somewhat more amenable to that sort of intolerance now that the president is Joe Biden.

During Wednesday’s edition of Outnumbered, Fox News hosts praised a Florida diner owner for barring Biden supporters from her establishment because of the president’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The diner owner posted a sign in the window informing would-be customers to leave if they voted for Biden, or if they continue to support him.

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum was somewhat critical of the diner owner during the segment, noting she “didn’t like it when Trump administration officials were chased out of restaurants or berated while they were eating.”

Fox host Pete Hegseth, on the other hand, hailed the diner owner.

“It’s a free country, for now, and she’s expressing a sentiment and speaking for a lot of people,” Hegseth, a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, said.

“A statement like that is a guttural scream that I love my country, I love my troops who defend it, and I don’t respect those who don’t and don’t stand by that,” he continued. “Customers can make a choice. And I actually think this will lead to a lot more business for her than those that turn away.”

“I totally agree,” said Kayleigh McEnany, a Fox News host who served memorably as press secretary for Trump. “Understandable, the rage of this woman and many others.”

Lara Logan went on to claim that people who criticize Biden or praise U.S. troops are currently at risk of being jailed by the FBI.

Hegseth previously blasted private businesses for discriminating against customers based on political beliefs. In 2018, when the owner of a restaurant in Virginia asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave because she made the staff uncomfortable, Hegseth was furious.

“What does it say about the left that they stand in solidarity with a business that kicks out a paying customer just because of their political position?” Hegseth asked on Fox News.

Watch above, via Fox News.

