Fox’s Rachel Campos-Duffy Says Colin Kaepernick’s ‘BS’ Comparison Between the NFL Draft Process and Slavery Shows He Has ‘Psychological Issues’

Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy slammed Colin Kaepernick’s new documentary Colin in Black & White for comparing the NFL draft process to slavery.

On Sunday, Fox & Friends focused on a part of the Netflix documentary in which the former quarterback compared slavery to the process NFL general managers and team personnel use to evaluate the physicality of new players. This part of the documentary was underlined by how the scene around Kaepernick likened the pre-draft NFL combine to a slave auction.

“What they don’t want you to understand is what’s being established is a power dynamic,” Kaepernick says. “Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod, and examine you, searching for any defect that might affect your performance. No boundary respected, no dignity left intact.”

“This guy has really taken this whole racial thing and he has monetized this and made himself so rich off of stoking this kind of BS,” Campos-Duffy reacted. “I’m sorry. It’s just crazy.”

Campos-Duffy turned to Pete Hegseth, and they spoke about how people are physically scrutinized before they join the U.S. Army.

“Do you feel like a slave?” Campos-Duffy asked?

“Maybe to the government,” Hegseth jokingly answered, “but you choose to do it. You get paid to do it.”

Hegseth went on to agree with Campos-Duffy over Kaepernick’s “sheer BS,” while she questioned the sincerity of his push for racial justice. Shortly after that, she brought up Kaepernick being biracial and questioned whether that has anything to with his decisions.

“He is biracial, and sometimes, I say this as a biracial person, sometimes some people who are biracial are racially insecure. I just think he is,” Campos-Duffy said. “I think he’s just always trying to drive this narrative about race, race, race, because I think he is profiting from it and I think he has some psychological issues. There is no comparison should be made about this [to slavery].”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com