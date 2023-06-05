Fox’s Roberts Grills Ramaswamy on Giving Putin ‘Major Concessions’ to End Ukraine War: ‘What Makes You Think He’d Stop There?’

Fox News’ John Roberts pressed Vivek Ramaswamy on his foreign policy logic after the 2024 GOP candidate proposed giving “major concessions to Russia” to end their invasion of Ukraine.

Ramaswamy spoke with Roberts on Monday for America Reports, which follows his interview with ABC News’ Martha Raddatz. The conservative entrepreneur drew intrigue on This Week since he argued that Ukraine’s sovereignty is not a major U.S. interest, and that the U.S. must get Ukraine to make “major concessions to Russia” in order to break up the alliance between Russia and China.

As Roberts went through Ramaswamy’s proposals, he noted that appeasement “didn’t work out very well” with Adolf Hitler before World War II.

“Why would it work out any better with [Vladimir] Putin?” Roberts asked.

Ramaswamy defended his imperative of stopping Russia and China from allying with each other, arguing “we would have done that” if it meant breaking up the Axis Powers before WWII. However, since Ramaswamy suggested letting Russia have Ukraine’s Donbas region among other concessions, Roberts asked, “What makes you think [Putin] would stop there” before he eventually tries to swallow up the rest of Ukraine again.

“Carrot and a stick,” Ramaswamy answered, saying Russia would face renewed international pressure if Putin reneges on the deal. He maintained that these concessions are necessary to appeal to Russia’s self-interest while drawing them away from coordinating with China.

