Fox’s Sean Duffy Urges George Santos Not to Resign: ‘Stay in Congress and Work for Your District’

Former GOP congressman Sean Duffy urged embattled Rep.-Elect George Santos not to resign from Congress after he is sworn in next week.

Duffy’s argument was that Democrats have been caught telling lies but have remained in power. He said Santos should do the same. While guest hosting Jesse Watters Primetime, Duffy discussed the unraveling of Santos’ lies in recent weeks with Ned Ryan of the conservative group American Majority.

“The left claims they want honesty, that’s a lie, because all they do, most of them, is lie,” Ryan said. He argued Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and President Joe Biden have both lied to the American people.

Duffy responded:

The size of the lie matters, doesn’t it, Ned? So, George Santos, yeah, he did. He lied to a congressional district in New York. 750,000 people. Bad. Shouldnt do it. But these Democrats, these are national Democrats, they were lying to the whole American people. They were trying to impeach a president, undo an election, by their lies. Way more serious than what George Santos has done. And how rich is it, they have no shame to go, “Geoge Santos is a liar, he should resign.” They don’t look in the mirror.

Ryan said Democrats are merely trying to put Republicans on the defensive and have no “shame.”

“They’re not interested in equal standards,” he said.

“George Santos lied before he was sworn in and he doesn’t get sworn in until Jan. 3,” Duffy concluded. “George Santos, do not resign. Stay in Congress and work for your district.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

