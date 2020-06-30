Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy suggested that President Donald Trump should get over his reluctance to wear a face mask and start setting an example while the coronavirus pandemic remains ongoing.

In an interview on Fox News, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) urged Americans to keep wearing face masks, prompting Doocy to ask him: “What about the president?”

“He’s made it clear he doesn’t want to wear a mask, but his federal government says everybody should wear a mask,” Doocy said. “Don’t you think it be a powerful symbol if the President of the United States would put on a mask and understand what so many people around the country are doing to try to slow down the spread of this thing?”

“When you see the president speak, I think there’s social distancing,” McCarthy answered. “I’ve known the president to have worn a mask at times as he goes forward…Wearing the mask is the best opportunity for us to keep this economy open.”

Doocy kept on the subject by telling McCarthy “we actually all have to wear mask to get into” the Fox News building.

When we go into the green room we have to as well, so we take it off when we’re on TV just as you do when you speak as well. I just don’t see any downside in the president being seen more often wearing it. It’s symbolic. Obviously, it’s patriotic because you’re not only protecting yourself, you’re protecting other people. I’ve heard there are people around the president who say now you shouldn’t wear it, but nonetheless, it would be a powerful symbol.

Doocy’s comments come a day after his fellow Fox host, Sean Hannity, also urged people to keep wearing masks.

“I’ve been saying forever. Look, anecdotally, I was in the epicenter of this. I went to my grocery store every week, guess what? They wore masks. Nobody at my grocery store, thank God, got coronavirus. I think they work,” Hannity said. “If I wear a mask, and if it opens up baseball, concerts, NFL football, I’d rather wear a mask to go to the game to protect grandma and grandpa, mom and dad, and watch the ball game.”

