Fox News’ Chris Stirewalt questioned why President Donald Trump publicly visited the memorial of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, after the president was loudly booed by while doing so on Thursday.

As the president and First Lady Melania Trump emerged from the front of the building and appeared before Ginsburg’s casket, they received boos from the crowd along with chants of “vote him out.” Fox News’ Sandra Smith claimed she couldn’t understand what the crowd was saying as she covered all of this on America’s Newsroom, but when she brought in Stirewalt to react, he said “I don’t know why [Trump] went.”

“He didn’t go to John Lewis’s memorial. He wasn’t there for that stop, and for good reason,” Stirewalt said. “These people don’t want him there, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s folks don’t want him there. It’s gonna be an ugly scene. He is the president. He can go wherever he wants and he has security to go do it, but you have to wonder what the political calculation was here in going to a place where you know you will be received poorly.”

Stirewalt hypothesized that Trump maybe wanted to get booed, but then he continued by saying the event encapsulates the country’s political tensions from the fallout of Ginsburg’s passing. He also said Trump has been “scrupulous” in his reaction to Ginsburg’s death since “there is already enough lava in the volcano as this goes forward.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

