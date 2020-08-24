Fox Business host Stuart Varney tangled with Former World Bank chief economist Paul Romer while discussing economic growth following the coronavirus pandemic — the conversation getting particularly heated when Romer claimed President Donald Trump’s advisers are “liars for hire.”

Romer predicted that the United States economy would not bounce in 2020 because the virus is still devastating the country, adding that pandemic is wreaking unprecedented havoc.

Varney assured Romer that Trump’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow promised strong economic growth next year.

“We’re recovering from a very deep recession,” Romer added. “We’re not even close to getting back to normal. So we’re getting a little bit less depressed. And the other thing is, the core competence of this administration is dishonesty. So, I wouldn’t pay attention to anything that somebody like Kudlow says.”

Varney was notably taken aback and offended by Romer’s claim that he would not listen to Kudlow’s projections, and faulted the economist for saying the Trump administration is dishonest.

“That’s a hell of a slam, Paul,” Varney shot back. “I’m gonna leave it right there because that was really insulting, many of the people who serve in this administration, you’ve branded them as flat out liars.”

Romer doubled down on his claim that all members of the Trump administration are liars, despite Varney’s clear distress, calling the statement a fact.

“This is the way I operate,” Romer replied. “I don’t pay any attention to what Kudlow says. No serious economist — by the way, Kudlow isn’t an economist and there’s a reason this administration can’t hire a real economist is because they only hire liars for hire. So, you get people who will say whatever the administration wants. But you can’t get credible people. So, I don’t pay any attention to what Kudlow says.”

The two engaged in a heated back and forth for the remainder of the segment:

“What you are saying is really rather insulting, Paul,” Varney said. “You know, ‘liars for hire!’ Are you calling Larry Kudlow a liar?”

“Yeah. Of course. He’ll say anything that will help this administration,” Romer said. “If you want to hear somebody that will tell you things that aren’t true that will make you feel good, get one of their liars for hire.”

“What was the lie from Larry Kudlow?” Varney asked before the two debated Kudlow’s claim that the U.S. would see 20 percent growth by the third or fourth quarter.

“I’ve got to end it because I’m really out of time,” Varney added. “And I’ve got to tell you, I really don’t like people who appear on this program being called liars by someone like you. I don’t like that and I don’t think you should do that.”

“Well, think about that when you interview Stephen Moore next,” Romer snapped back.

“I’ll ask him, and I’ll say Paul Romer says you’re a liar,” Varney answered before Romer corrected him by noting the quote was actually “liar for hire.”

Watch above, via Fox Business

