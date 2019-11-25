Fox’s The Five Beats Rachel Maddow in Friday Ratings Race

Fox News’ afternoon show The Five beat out Rachel Maddow’s primetime MSNBC program in the ratings on Friday.

In a news cycle that Maddow is hyping up and some hosts of The Five are decidedly hyping down, more people tuned into the Fox News show following the end of public impeachment hearings. The Five drew a total of 2.9 million total viewers Friday, while The Rachel Maddow Show drew 2.88 million. The shows were in a dead heat in the 25-54 demo, both drawing 413,000 viewers.

Fox also reigned supreme in primetime on Friday night. Tucker Carlson won the night on cable, with a sizable 451,000 in the demo and 3.27 million viewers overall. Sean Hannity came second (guest-hosted by Jason Chaffetz), with 427,000 in the demo and 3.12 million overall, while Laura Ingraham placed third, with 373,000 in the demo and 2.59 million overall.

There were some bright spots for MSNBC on Friday. Brian Williams, whose show at 11 p.m. has proved a rating success for the network, came first in total viewers with 1.79 million. Fox’s Shannon Bream beat Williams in the demo, drawing 284,000 to his 261,000.

