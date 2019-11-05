While Tucker Carlson Tonight and Hannity held onto the #1 and #2 spots in cable news, Fox News’ The Five landed in #3 and eked out a ratings win over MSNBC’s flagship primetime program The Rachel Maddow Show on Monday night.

The Five brought in a total of 2,944,000 viewers and 447,000 in the key demographic, while Rachel Maddow’s program landed 2,902,000 overall and a half-million viewers in the 25-54 age range, according to Nielsen Media Research. The top Monday program on November 4 was Tucker Carlson’s 8:00 p.m. show (mostly preempted by the Trump rally), which netted 3,330,000 total viewers and 567,000 in the demo, while the usual cable news leader Sean Hannity came in second place with 3,140,000 and 545,000 viewers in the respective categories.

MSNBC did earn the #1 overall program in the 11 p.m. time slot, as Brian Williams’ 11th Hour beat Shannon Bream’s Fox News @ Night with 1,598,000 viewers verses FNC’s 1,367,000. MSNBC’s Deadline: White House also topped Fox News in the 4 p.m. slot, earning 1,843,000 viewers overall and 203,000 in the demo.

CNN came in dead last night in nearly every hour on Monday. Though, Jeff Zucker’s network did beat MSNBC in the key demo during the 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. slots, as CNN Newsroom brought in 150,000 and 169,000 respective viewers, topping MSNBC Live‘s 149,000 and 134,000 viewers.

Correction: This post initially said MSNBC won at 11 pm for the “fifth consecutive day.” Fox News’ 11 pm program won the ratings race on Friday.

