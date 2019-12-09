Fox’s The Five Finishes Strong in Friday Ratings, CNN Struggles All Day

Fox News panel show The Five had another strong ratings day on Friday, beating out MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow for the third day last week.

While the previous two victories for the daytime show came courtesy of widely viewed impeachment hearings, The Five’s Friday win over Maddow occurred in the absence of any impeachment drama.

The Five — hosted Friday by Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld, Juan Williams and guest hosts Emily Campagno and Martha MacCallum — edged out Maddow in both total viewers (2.78 million to her 2.70 million) and the 25-54 demo (381,000 to 371,000). Fox News host Sean Hannity came first on cable news, bagging 3.26 million total viewers and 440,000 in the demo. Fox’s Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham placed second and third, respectively.

CNN faced a rough ratings day on Friday. The network had just one show that broke one million viewers: Cuomo Prime Time, which is regularly CNN’s highest rated show. Chris Cuomo’s 9 p.m. program, which goes up against Maddow and Hannity, earned 1.01 million total viewers and 209,000 in the demo.

