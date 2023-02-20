Fox’s Trey Gowdy Calls Out ‘Failed Candidate’ Kari Lake For False Claims About Ron DeSantis: ‘Of Course That’s Not True’

Former congressman-turned-Fox News host Trey Gowdy bashed failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake for turning against Ron DeSantis (R) and pushing lies about the Florida governor.

In his opener for Sunday Night in America, Gowdy turned his attention to Lake’s recent decision to amplify fake news from The Gateway Pundit. Lake promoted the conspiratorial rag’s misleading claim that DeSantis has been endorsed for president by liberal megadonor and right-wing boogeyman George Soros.

The reality of the situation is that Soros assessed DeSantis as “shrewd, ruthless, and ambitious” and that he could wind up defeating former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary. This is hardly the endorsement Lake claims it is, so Gowdy called her out on this.

“This attack was from a failed Republican gubernatorial candidate in Arizona,” Gowdy said. “Three months ago, she thought that Ron DeSantis was the best thing since sliced bread. Now she wants you to think that Governor DeSantis was endorsed by George Soros. Of course, that’s not true, but why let the truth get in the way?”

As Gowdy pointed out, Lake’s smear on DeSantis is a considerable departure from the days when Lake showered praise on DeSantis while they campaigned together. Calling Lake a “failed candidate” is also unlikely to score Gowdy any points with her, considering how she continues pushing election denialism and refusing to concede to Governor Katie Hobbs.

Watch above via Fox News.

