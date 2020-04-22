Fox’s Trey Yingst Chokes Up During Harrowing Report From Coronavirus ICU in Israel

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst choked up during a live report from Israel.

The network aired footage of Yingst on Wednesday as he delivered a report from the intensive care unit of Tel Aviv’s second largest hospital. As he described doctors’ efforts to keep up with the demands of pandemic, Yingst conveyed the gravity of the situation by saying frontline workers “don’t have time to be afraid” because “they are too busy saving lives.”

“Each time a doctor walks into one of these rooms they have to assess the situation differently,” Yingst said as he rolled footage from the ICU. “The common denominator for all of the nurses and doctors here and around the world is exposure to this deadly disease. Despite the fact that these patients have tubes and wires and monitors hooked up to them, doctors treat each individual like a human, introducing themselves when they walk into the room and trying to reassure these patients that they are going to be okay.”

Yingst also spoke of how “you could see the fear in their eyes” — referring to the hospitalized coronavirus patients. He recalled an encounter with a 22-year-old whose prognosis remains uncertain, and said the head nurse told him that the patient’s mother delivered cookies to the staff out of desperation to do anything to save her son.

“Both humanizing and haunting at the same time,” Yingst said in reflection of the story.

