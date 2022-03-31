Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst returned to the United States and reflected on covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Appearing in studio on Thursday, Yingst was asked by America’s Newsroom co-host Bill Hemmer, “What do you think we’re not getting about this war that you saw firsthand?”

Yingst said:

I think we don’t understand the decisions that people have to make each and every day when they decide to flee their homes. I think we cover it a lot and we look at the numbers, 4 million Ukrainians that have left the country amid this Russian invasion. And that decision is so difficult for people and we talk about it in these broad numbers but it’s individuals who have to decide, do I leave my home behind? Do I leave my job behind? Do I leave everything that I worked my entire life to build behind to get to safety? And then the question where do they go. Some go to Poland, Romania, neighboring countries, but they have these decisions to make and they show up at the train station often and the women and children get on trains and they head west and the men stay behind the fight.

Moments later, Yingst remarked on his interaction with a Ukrainian woman in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin.

“She looked at me and said it’s like your life is broken forever and there’s no hope,” he recalled. “And I think that really underscores what’s happening to the Ukrainian population. A loss of hope right now.”

