Fox & Friends co-host Will Cain called for the firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci because, in his words, he thinks he is “out of control” and “power drunk.”

Dr. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden.

Fauci is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the National Academy of Medicine, the American Philosophical Society, and the Royal Danish Academy of Sciences and Letters, as well as other numerous professional societies including the American Society for Clinical Investigation, the Infectious Diseases Society of America, and the American Association of Immunologists. He serves on the editorial boards of many scientific journals, as an editor of Harrison’s Principles of Internal Medicine, and as an author, coauthor, or editor of more than 1,000 scientific publications, including several textbooks.

Fauci has also won dozens of awards and citations for his expertise on infectious diseases and played a crucial role in helping end the HIV epidemic that ravaged segments of society.

Cain is a television host that came to Fox News from ESPN, and he also hosts a podcast. It’s not clear that he has any medical or scientific expertise, but he often shares his political opinions on television, where they largely go unchecked. He is an “opinion host” so his commentary does not abide by accepted journalistic standards of being objective or even factual.

It is not clear what sort of knowledge base Cain has that gives him the authority to call for the firing of one of the world’s leading epidemiologists. In fact, it’s pretty clear that he doesn’t have any education or scientific and medical expertise to call for such a thing. But here we are.

This dude thinks Fauci should be fired. And he gets paid handsomely to spew this sort of bullshit.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.