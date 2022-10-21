Frank Luntz ‘Genuinely Afraid’ Trump’s Election Lies Could Cause ‘Civil War’ if Midterms Don’t Go His Way

GOP pollster Frank Luntz warned a potential “civil war” could be coming after the midterms if Donald Trump and other Republicans do not accept certain results.

Appearing on Morning Joe on Friday, Luntz claimed he is “genuinely afraid” for the state of the country going into the midterm elections after a poll was displayed. The poll found the majority of respondents thought politicians and candidates running for office are a “greater problem” than the current election system.

“Governments are not performing in the way that public wants, and I’m genuinely afraid in this country that we’re about two and a half weeks away from a group of candidates simply not accepting the results,” Luntz said.

The pollster then issued a “warning” to viewers, claiming midterms could lead to a situation similar to the 2020 presidential election, which Trump continues to insist he actually won. There has been no proof of the kind of widespread fraud the Republican claims there was.

“We could have a situation of 2020 all over again and all over the country if governors, senators, secretaries of state choose not to accept their loss and continue to fight back,” he said. “It’s not the just Republicans, we’re in trouble here … I don’t want to get to a civil war, I want a democracy that survived and thrives.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough pushed back on Luntz claiming Democrats are as concerning as Republicans — Luntz said he was trying to remain “nonpartisan” — arguing Republicans and Trump’s supporters are the ones primarily arguing against election results, referencing a focus group they showed a clip from where Trump supporters claimed without proof that Trump beat Joe Biden in 2020.

“Here in 2022, this is coming from the Republican Party, and it seems to be a clear and present danger to American democracy,” Scarborough said.

