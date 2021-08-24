Frank Luntz Reacts to Bonkers CNN Anti-Vaxxer Interview: ‘It Used to Break My Heart and Now It Just Breaks My Brain’

Over the weekend, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan interviewed attendees of Donald Trump’s rally in Alabama, which has been hit especially hard by Covid-19 thanks in large part to low vaccination rates.

One woman O’Sullivan spoke with had said she’s not taking the vaccine because she’s “ain’t a sheep.”

“I watch Prophets of God and Newsmax and maybe a little Fox,” she said. “I want to listen to what God’s saying, what he’s fixing to do. That’s all I’m concerned about.”

She added, “I think it is a time where God is separating the sheeps [sic] from the goats.”

“What are you?” asked O’Sullivan.

“I’m a goat because I ain’t a sheep,” she responded. “I’m not doing what they tell me to do. I’m fighting against it.”

On Tuesday night, Anderson Cooper asked focus group guru Frank Luntz for his reaction.

“You must hear a lot of folks with opinions like that,” said Cooper.

“Yes,” said Luntz. “And it used to break my heart and now it just breaks my brain. It causes my head to explode because I know how dangerous the Covid is and the delta variant, and I know how much more dangerous that is than the vaccine.”

Luntz addressed the key to combating vaccine skepticism.

“It’s not going to come from television news, it’s not going to come from efforts from the government or advertising,” he said. “It’s now gotta come from people that you know.”

He added, “I want to get a pediatrician in every school. In fact, if you’re a pediatrician right now, you should be getting in touch with your show. Pediatricians need to adopt a school. Parents will trust pediatricians, so will the kids. That’s how you get people vaccinated.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com