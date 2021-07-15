Frank Luntz Says Biden Should Publicly Ask Trump to do a PSA With Him and Give Him Credit For the Vaccine

Pollster and focus grouper Frank Luntz suggested a rather unusual strategy for encouraging reluctant Americans to get the Covid-19 vaccine on CNN Thursday night: have President Joe Biden publicly invite former President Donald Trump to create a public service announcement with him from the White House.

At first, Luntz told Don Lemon people should encourage others to get the vaccine by providing accurate information about it, while not yelling at them.

Lemon replied, “Quite frankly, if someone is putting my life at risk, my love ones’ lives at risk, my colleagues’ lives at risk, don’t you want to yell at them and say, ‘Hey, wake up!’?”

Luntz then suggested it would be “easier” if Biden publicly asked Trump to do a public service announcement with him at the White House:

Joe Biden should specifically ask Donald Trump publicly – publicly – to join him in a PSA to come to the White House and be filmed saying, “Mr. President Trump, you developed this vaccine in record pace, and you deserve credit for that because we would not be able to vaccinate people if it wasn’t for you, Donald Trump.” And then he should say, “Mr Trump, tell your people right now, right now that you developed the vaccine – your administration – you know it’s safe. You took it. Your wife took it. Your kids have taken it. Now it’s time for the American people to take it. Now it’s time for your people to take it.” Actually, I would ask Joe Biden right now not to call him out, but to call on him to do the greatest public service he could.

“Do you actually think Donald Trump would do that?” asked Lemon.

“I don’t,” said Luntz. “I actually don’t, and that’s the tragedy of it. But it would put pressure on him to… highlight the fact that he got it. People need role models.”

Lemon was unconvinced.

“I will tell you, I know exactly how this will go,” said Lemon, bursting into laughter. “Sleepy Joe couldn’t get it done! He had to call me in to get people vaccinated ’cause he couldn’t do his job!”

Lemon asked, “So why would Joe Biden open himself like to that? That is how the Fox propaganda network would cover it as well.”

Watch above via CNN.

