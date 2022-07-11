Frank Luntz Says Jan. 6 Committee Not Nearly as ‘Effective’ as It Could Be: Attention-Seeking Members ‘Always Want Camera Time’

Focus group guru Frank Luntz said members of the Jan. 6 committee aren’t being as “effective” in making their case because they’re preoccupied with getting attention.

The panel is investigating the January 2021 storming of the Capitol by a mob of Donald Trump supporters.

Appearing on CNN Monday, Alisyn Camerota aired a clip of committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) speaking on the network. Camerota noted Luntz had previously taken issue with Lofgren’s remarks.

“We are going to be connecting the dots during these hearings between these groups and those who were trying in government circles to overturn the elections,” Lofgren said.

“Isn’t that their job, Frank?” asked Camerota. “What’s wrong with that language?”

“It’s exactly their job, but it’s not the right language,” he answered. “That’s exactly what you do, but you don’t say it. You don’t tell people the conclusion. You let them come to it, which is why these hearings, they could’ve been so much more effective if they’d shown the videos first, give people the evidence, the facts first, and then draw the conclusion.”

Luntz accused committee members of prioritizing themselves ahead of the committee’s work.

“But the problem is that politicians always want to speak first,” he continued. “They always want to set the tone. They always want camera time. And that undermines, undercuts the credibility of the hearings, and with each passing hearing, the viewership is falling.”

Luntz stated independents aren’t “nearly as engaged” in the hearings, which he said is a problem for the committee.

“So how are you going to change public opinion if the people that you most need to pay attention are the ones least likely to follow it?” he added. “So I’ve got simple advice for them because I know they watch your show: stop doing the politics. Stop doing the histrionics, let the people decide. Show them the facts, the videos of this, and then let them draw their own conclusion. You don’t have to connect the dots, the American public is smart enough, they will.”

Watch above via CNN.

