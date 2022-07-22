CNN’s Jake Tapper was unsparing in his criticism of former President Donald Trump following Thursday evening’s Select Committee hearing that focused on the commander-in-chief’s inaction while the Capitol was attacked on January 6th.

Tapper called Trump’s inaction “frankly, infuriating” immediately following the end of the session, adding, “Donald Trump, after sending to the capitol a mob, some of who were armed, all of whom were angry because of Trump’s months of lies about the election, trump sending them there with the clear purpose of stopping the election, stopping democracy. All of that happening, and the president refused to act to stop the violence.”

This could very well be the moment that agitated the 45th president to call Tapper out on Truth Social. Trump said, “Fake Tapper of CNN is so biased and pathetic. No wonder CNN’s ratings are at an all time low! P.S. Almost all Trump Endorsed candidates have won, or are winning!”

There was another moment, however, that could just as easily have been the thing that set Trump off: Tapper’s noting that the individuals testifying, under oath, to Trump’s alleged “dereliction of duty” were not only all Republicans but longtime Trump-loyalist Republicans, many of whom supported or even served Trump for four years.

“I want to reiterate for our viewers in for any Republicans or independents watching who have heard the criticisms that this is a witch hunt, this is an unfair hearing, the people that we heard from, the trump supporters and trump officials that we heard from, these weren’t even Trump officials,” Tapper opened.

“The people that we heard from, the Trump supporters and Trump officials that we heard from…these weren’t even Trump officials. These were the most die-hard Trump officials. The people who were working for Donald Trump at the end of his term.”

Watch above via CNN.

