CNN anchor Jake Tapper noted that although Hunter Biden did nothing illegal in Ukraine, he argued to Rep. Joe Kennedy that his dealings in the country “does stink” to many Americans.

Tapper was speaking with the Massachusetts Democrat on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday morning.

“It is true that there is no evidence of any wrongdoing by Vice President Biden or that Hunter Biden broke any laws at all, but frankly, it does stink that Hunter Biden got this contract with with no expertise in the energy sector and he likely already –he already said he probably got that money, which was significant, because of his connection with his father,” the CNN anchor noted to Kennedy.

President Donald Trump’s apparent fixation on the business of Joe Biden’s son in Ukraine has resulted in the president’s impeachment. Kennedy told Tapper there was “zero evidence” of any wrongdoing by the Bidens in Ukraine.

“Do you think that future presidents and vice presidents should say ‘my relatives cannot cash in in any way on their connection to me?'” Tapper asked Kennedy.

“I have had plenty of family members in office,” Kennedy noted. “I understand the responsibility that comes with holding a position of public responsibility and ensuring there is a very clear delineation so they aren’t profiting off it.”

“But I think again if we’re going to get into this conversation, it is awfully hard for me to reconcile and to square those comments and that clarity put forth by Vice President Biden, by Hunter Biden, with the fact you have the current president’s children running around on an international hotel chain supported by U.S. military service members staying at their hotels across the world,” he continued.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]