French Official Says Notre Dame’s Structure Will Survive Fire

After a catastrophic fire broke out at the Notre Dame Cathedral broke out on Monday, it appears there is a glimmer of hope.

According to French TV, the structure is likely to survive.

Some good news… Paris fire department on French TV: "The structure of #NotreDame has been saved." #NotreDame — Hala Gorani (@HalaGorani) April 15, 2019

La structure de Notre-Dame "est sauvée et préservée dans sa globalité" (pompiers) #AFP pic.twitter.com/Kzz6LFLCGC — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) April 15, 2019

PARIS (AP) — CORRECTS: Paris fire chief: Structure of Notre Dame cathedral has been saved; fire not spreading to northern belfry. (Corrects APNewsAlert to show comment by fire chief, not police chief) — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) April 15, 2019

The commander general of the Paris Fire Brigade said in a video shared by BFMTV, “We can consider that the two towers of the north belfry Notre-Dame have been saved,” he said. “The structure of Our Lady is saved as a whole.”

Commandant de la brigade des sapeurs-pompiers de Paris: "On peut considérer que les deux tours de Notre-Dame sont sauvées" pic.twitter.com/rF40g2RCk4 — BFMTV (@BFMTV) April 15, 2019

BBC also reported that a French official had indicated that the stone structure of the cathedral had been saved from destruction.

JUST IN: French official says the stone structure of Notre-Dame has been saved from "total destruction" The latest: https://t.co/Gxo173gnbZ pic.twitter.com/420PI8A6Gv — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) April 15, 2019

Earlier today, the commander had warned that “we are not sure if we will be able to stop the spreading of the flames to the North Tower,” sparking fears the cathedral’s structure may be a loss.

The priceless artwork is also being removed in an attempt to save as much as possible.

