French President Macron Says ‘We Have to Define Clear Red Lines’ With Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron said the international community needs to establish “clear red lines” to address “unacceptable” aggressive acts from Russia.

CBS’ Margaret Brennan interviewed Macron on Face The Nation, and she asked him what France intends to do about the Russian military’s growing presence on the Ukrainian border. Macron called it an “unacceptable” situation, adding that “Russia has to de-escalate. This is clear.”

“The situation today and the level of tension at the border is absolutely counterproductive and unacceptable,” he said. As Macron called for a “political process” to secure peace and stability Ukraine, Brennan interjected to note that “Vladimir Putin has blown that off for years, and sanctions have not stopped him. The diplomatic efforts have not stopped him…”

Macron responded by arguing that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine years ago was not a failure of diplomacy, but rather, “a failure of our collective credibility vis-à-vis Russia.”

“I think that when we put red lines, we have to be sure to be credible and to make these red lines respected by others,” he said. When asked if he thinks the latest U.S. sanctions on Russia will make a difference to Putin, Macron reiterated that the international community must make its objections to Russian hostility clear.

“I think we have to define clear red lines with Russia. This is the only way to be credible,” Macron said. “I think that sanctions are not sufficient in itself, in themselves, but sanctions are part of the package. I do prefer constructive dialogue, but to have a constructive and efficient dialogue, you need credibility.”

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]