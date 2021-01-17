Newly-elected Congressman Peter Meijer (R-MI) shrugged off the possibility that he ended his own political career by breaking with his party and voting for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Meijer, one of ten House Republicans who voted for impeachment, gave an interview to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, and he addressed the fallout for the GOP after the pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. At one point, Stephanopoulos noted Meijer recently remarked that he might’ve committed “political suicide” with his vote since Trump is still a dominant figure for the Republican Party.

“Are you concerned you ended your career with that vote?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“I may very well have,” Meijer answered, “but I think it’s also important that we have elected leaders who are not thinking solely about what’s in their individual self-interest, not what is going to be politically expedient, but what we actually need for the country.”

Meijer went on by saying Gerald Ford performed a “courageous act” by pardoning Richard Nixon decades ago, even though the political consequences for himself were disastrous. Meijer hoped that his career wouldn’t go the same way in his next election, but added, “I want to make sure that we have leaders in office who are focusing on the fact that we are a nation of laws, not men, and are putting the interests of the country first rather than their own political careers.”

Watch above, via ABC.

