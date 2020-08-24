President Donald Trump appeared with frontline personnel working in health care, law enforcement and for the Postal Service in a pre-recorded video at the Republican National Convention Monday evening to talk about their contributions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The video — which was announced minutes before airing — featured Trump at the White House with personnel in essential lines of employment during the pandemic. “These are my friends,” Trump said. “These are the incredible workers that helped us so much with the covid. We can call it many different things, the China Virus, I don’t want to go through the names because some people will get insulted. These are great people, doctors and nurses and firemen and policemen. We want to thank you, you have been incredible and we want to thank you and all the millions of people you represent.”

The personnel — including two nurses, a trucker, a Postal Service custodian, and two police officers — praised Trump for his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to tell you sir, as a nursing supervisor, I am so in awe of your leadership,” said a New Jersey nurse who wasn’t named. “Honestly, I know many people have said, often, interesting things. It takes a true leader to be able to ignore all that stuff and to do what is right and not be offended by all the words being said. You really do show that positive spirit to us, and as nurses, I appreciate that.”

