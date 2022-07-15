Full House Star Speaks Out on Being Villain in Alanis Morissette Hit ‘You Oughta Know’: ‘I Think I May Have Really Hurt This Woman’

Full House star Dave Coulier discussed the moment he realized girlfriend Alanis Morissette’s hit song was all about him during a recent SiriusXM appearance.

On the July 11th episode of the Jim and Sam radio show on SiriusXM, Coulier talked about hearing the song “You Oughta Know” for the first time and realizing the lyrics were oddly specific to moments he had shared with Morissette during their two-year relationship.

“Here’s the story. I’m driving in Detroit and I’ve got my radio on and I hear the hook for ‘You Oughta Know’, come on the radio,” Coulier recalled. “And I’m like, ‘Wow, this is a really cool hook.’ And then I start hearing the voice. I’m like, ‘Wow, this girl can sing.’ And I had no idea, you know, that this was the record.”

“And then I was like, umm, listening to the lyrics going, “Ooh, oh no. Oh, I can’t be this guy.’ And I went to the record store, bought the CD and I went and I parked on a street and I listened to the whole record. And there was a lot of familiar stuff in there that her and I had talked about,” he added.

“Like ‘your shake is like a fish,’ you know — I’d go, ‘Hey, dead fish me,’ you know, and we’d do this dead fish handshake. And so I started listening to it and I thought, “Ooh, I think I may have really hurt this woman and that was my first thought,” Coulier added.

He discussed how the pair reconnected years later and had a discussion about the song. “So years later we reconnected and she couldn’t have been sweeter. And I said, ‘What do you want me to say when people asked me about this relationship?’ and she said, ‘You can say whatever you want.’ So she was really sweet about it,” Coulier said.

He continued to speak to Morissette’s character and the kind of person she truly is. “I’ll tell you the kind of person she is,” he began. “When my sister Sharon was dying with cancer, Alanis was living in Toronto. My sister was in Detroit. She actually drove to Detroit with her guitar and sat with my sister playing songs and singing to my sister in the hospital.”

“That’s the kinda human being she is. So I’ve never had anything bad to say about her. She’s lovely,” he concluded.

“You Oughta Know” was released in 1995 and quickly rose the charts to be one of the most popular songs of the 90’s, winning two Grammy awards and reigniting Morissette’s career.

Listen above via Jim and Sam on SiriusXM.

