Full Steam Ahead: Lara Trump Insists There’s Never ‘Been a Better Time’ for Fmr. President to Launch 2024 Bid, Warns DeSantis to ‘Wait Until 2028’

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, implicitly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to stay out of the former president’s way if he’s thinking about launching his own run for the White House.

Mrs. Trump spoke with Sky News host Erin Molan about her father’s upcoming Tuesday announcement, during which he’s expected to make it official that he’s running for president again in 2024. Lara predicted the announcement would be “a very historic event,” Molan asked her who would win if DeSantis were to face Trump in a two-horse race in the Republican primary.

Mrs. Trump answered by implicitly telling DeSantis: Don’t get any ideas, at least, not until 2028.

I think that Ron DeSantis is very smart. Look, he’s a young guy. There will be a lot of opportunity for him in the future, and he knows this, to run for president. And so, I think he’s probably waiting to see what my father-in-law does, and I think he’s a smart enough guy to know that it will be great to have all this support of this party — of the America First, MAGA movement, whatever you want to call it — fully behind him in 2028, than possibly fracturing it in 2024. I can tell you, those primaries get very messy and very raw. We’ve experienced that before. So wouldn’t it be nicer for him, and I think he knows this, to wait ’til 2028.

Even though the Republican party’s disappointing midterm election results have raised questions about Trump’s future and the status of his run, the former president is reportedly planning to go ahead with announcing a new presidential campaign. While some Republicans are suggesting that DeSantis should replace Trump as head of the GOP, the ex-president has opened fire on the Florida governor while absolving himself of responsibility for the GOP’s midterm struggles.

Watch above via Sky News Australia

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com