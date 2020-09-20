‘Full-Throated White Supremacy’: Michael Cohen and Rev. Al Sharpton Bash ‘Outright Racist’ Trump in Scathing MSNBC Rebuke

“Donald Trump is just an outright racist.”

That is the assessment of the president’s former attorney, Michael Cohen — delivered in brutal fashion on MSNBC Sunday.

Appearing on PoliticsNation with the Rev. Al Sharpton, Cohen thoroughly condemned the president on the subject of race — citing an exchange Tuesday night at a town hall in Pennsylvania during which Trump cut off a Black woman who questioned him about health care, then delivered a response which did not address her specific question.

“The fact is, as much as he has a disdain for Black people, he truly despises Black women because he doesn’t know how to handle them,” Cohen said. “He doesn’t know what to do.”

Sharpton set up a clip he wanted to play showing the president speaking at a rally in Minnesota on Friday. After describing the crowd as “mostly white,” Cohen interrupted.

“Not mostly white,” Cohen said. “It’s almost 100 percent white.”

In the clip, Trump is seen complimenting the audience for having “good genes.”

“A lot of it is about the genes, isn’t it?” Trump said. He added, “You have good genes in Minnesota.”

“Minnesota’s a state that’s more than 80 percent white,” Sharpton noted, after the clip. “And we know the president’s supporters are overwhelmingly white. Is there any other way to interpret this than full-throated white supremacy?”

Cohen’s response was unequivocal.

“Well, no,” he said.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

