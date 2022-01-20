GA Official That Trump Asked to Fabricate 11,780 Votes Calls Democrats the ‘Party of Stolen Election Claims’

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R-GA) declared the Democratic Party the “party of stolen elections claims” on Thursday.

Raffensperger’s statement is notable – if not stunning – because Donald Trump infamously urged him to fabricate 11,780 in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Trump has baselessly maintained the election was stolen from him and the vast majority of Republicans agree with this false claim.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden was asked whether the 2022 midterms will be “legitimate” if his party’s voting rights legislation is not enacted.

“Well, it all depends on whether or not we’re able to make the case to the American people that some of this is being set up to try to alter the outcome of the election,” he responded.

The president’s comment rankled conservatives and some pundits, who slammed Biden for questioning the legitimacy of an upcoming election.

Appearing on The Story with Martha MacCallum, Raffensperger reacted to Biden’s remarks by saying, “Well, President Biden said what I’ve been saying out loud for several years now. The Democrat Party is the party of stolen election claims.”

The secretary of state said that Biden has “surrendered all credibility about election integrity.”

Raffensperger has come under intense scrutiny from Trump and his supporters, who blame him for not identifying nonexistent widespread voter fraud in Georgia’s 2020 elections. In response, the GOP-controlled state legislature stripped Raffensperger of some of his powers to oversee elections in the state. He called the move “retribution.”

He is running for reelection in 2022, but faces a Trump-backed primary challenger in Rep. Jody Hice, who is expected to win.

“It is my deep conviction that Brad Raffensperger has massively compromised the right of the people at the ballot box,” said Hice last year at a rally for Trump. “He has opened wide the door for all sorts of irregularities and fraud to march into our election system, and it is time that we take charge of this.”

Toward the end of the interview, MacCallum asked Raffensperger about the ongoing investigation by the Fulton County district attorney, who is probing Trump’s actions after the election, particularly his phone call to Raffensperger.

“We already have cooperated,” the secretary of state said. “Any information that they’ve requested, we’ve sent it to them. And if we’re compelled to come before a grand jury, obviously we will follow the law and come before a grand jury and testify.”

Raffensperger later stated the district attorney is “trying to some score cheap political points with her Democrat friends.”

Watch above via Fox News.

