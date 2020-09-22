Congressman Matt Gaetz said this week that Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski should be ousted by the voters for their opposition to voting on a Supreme Court nominee put forth by President Donald Trump before the election.

Gaetz argued, “What good are Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski if we can’t count on them to fulfill their obligation to advise and consent during the term in which they’ve been elected?”

He elaborated to Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs Tuesday, and the Fox Business host said it’s a “terrific idea.”

Gaetz said that if Republicans “want to be a successful, enduring movement,” then they need members “who are willing to confront their duties.”

“I’m sick and tired of President Trump’s voters being taken for granted. I think in Alaska, Maine, and elsewhere if someone’s not willing to do their job, well, maybe the voters ought to withhold their vote if a senator withholds theirs,” he continued, even suggesting Collins and Murkowski shouldn’t be “rewarded with political funds” or chairmanships on Senate committees.

He argued that if the president wins a second term, what he’s suggesting will create a GOP where “we will actually back him and get stuff done”:

“I’m so frustrated that when we had unified control of the government, we followed Paul Ryan off a cliff and didn’t get immigration done, didn’t get entitlement reform done, a lot of the things that the president wanted to see happen. So now I think we’ve got to set the standard so that going forward we can achieve the full potential of this presidency.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]