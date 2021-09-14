Gaetz Takes a Shot at McCarthy Over Handling of Cheney and Kinzinger on ‘Stalinist’ 1/6 Committee, Says They ‘Are Not On Our Team Anymore’

Rep. Matt Gaetz criticized Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for not removing Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger from their committee assignments after they agreed to serve on the select committee investigating the Capitol riot. That committee has asked telecommunications companies to preserve the phone records of certain Republican members of Congress.

Members of the committee have said they would like to ascertain whether those members of Congress were in communication with the perpetrators of the riot.

Gaetz was asked by Newsmax host Chris Salcedo on Tuesday if he believes McCarthy will “get accountability” for the presence of Cheney and Kinzinger on the committee.

“If Kevin McCarthy really wanted accountability for the Stalinist tactics of the January 6th committee,” Gaetz responded, “he would remove Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger from the committees that they serve on as a consequence.”

You mentioned the highly important hearing earlier today with Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken. Well, Adam Kinzinger got Republican time to ask questions in that committee. Liz Cheney was a part of drafting the National Defense Authorization Act, serving on the House Armed Services Committee. Cheney and Kinzinger are not on our team anymore. They’ve crossed the Rubicon, and they are supporting these very Stalinist efforts through this January 6th committee to go after colleagues because of our politics. And the fact that they’re doing that, and the fact that they face no consequence from McCarthy regarding committee removal really raises doubt as to whether or not Kevin will, you know, bring the level of vigor that we need to oversight and accountability when we ultimately take power.

As minority leader, McCarthy would be the favorite to become the next speaker of the House if Republicans gain control of the House in the 2022 midterms.

