Garry Kasparov appeared on CNN’s Reliable Sources this morning and said even after President Donald Trump leaves office, Trumpism will continue thanks to “reliable puppets” in the GOP.

In reflecting some of the biggest media stories of the year, CNN’s Brian Stelter brought up how “the White House press briefing died.”

He asked Kasparov if “this symbolic transparency that goes away in the United States” matters in the grand scheme of things.

“I made the prediction back in 2016 after Trump’s elections. It doesn’t happen overnight. People have the wrong impression about dictatorships being built,” Kasparov said. “It happens in many places, day by day, night by night.”

“This is not a dictatorship anywhere close to it,” Stelter said.

“No, but it’s a road to perdition. It takes time,” Kasparov said. “Looking at where we are in 2016 and where we are now, 2016 elections validated Trump’s style. God forbid he’s reelected in 2020, that will be validation of his political methods.”

He also said even after Trump leaves office, he has a family and a Republican party that’s completely behind him.

“Even worse, there are people who will be following Trump’s successful technique,” Kasparov said. “Look at the Republicans. They keep repeating in the same grandiose terms, ‘The greatest economy, huge.’ It’s amazing… the Republicans today are just no longer reliable sources… They’re only reliable puppets.”

