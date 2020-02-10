Gavin Newsom Slams Lindsey Graham’s Trump Sycophancy: ‘He’s an Embarrassment’

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) ripped into Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) by calling him an “embarrassment” for his refusal to stand up to President Donald Trump.

Newsom joined The View on Monday where he talked about his multiple political conflicts with the president. As he talked up his administration and slammed Trump for the swipes he has taken against California’s policies, the California governor said he wouldn’t shy away from further fights with Trump if it means defending what he believes in.

“I’m not going to turn into Lindsey Graham. I’m going to stand on principle,” said Newsom. “We’re going to stand up to a bully, we’re not going to capitulate. We’re going to do the right damn thing. We’re not trying to put a crowbar in the front wheel of his agenda, but at the same time, if he attacks our folks, we’re going to have their backs and he needs to know that.”

This led to Joy Behar asking “why don’t” Republicans stand up to Trump. When Newsom responded that “they’re legitimately scared,” Behar invoked Graham as an example.

“He’s an embarrassment. He really is,” Newsom said. “And Mitch McConnell is dangerous, not just an embarrassment. He’s dangerous because of the power he has.”

Guest View host and CNN regular Ana Navarro noted that Graham might have lost his Republican primary if he didn’t start acting as one of Trump’s most ardent allies when he did.

“So what?!” Behar exclaimed. “Get another job. They just throw their ethics and morals right out the window for a job.”

Watch above, via ABC.

