Gavin Newsom Talks Leading ‘Most Un-Trump State in America’: My Role is a ‘Positive Alternative’ to Trump

California Governor Gavin Newsom sat down with CNN’s Van Jones recently to talk about leading what he called the “most un-Trump state in America.”

In a preview of the interview played on CNN Saturday afternoon, Jones asked Newsom, “Are you the anti-Trump? I mean, are you consciously trying to create a contrast, kind of set yourself in your way of doing things as a positive, a counter-example to Trump? How do you think of your role as a governor in Trump’s America?”

Newsom replied:

I don’t wake up every morning trying to find a crowbar to put in the spokes of the wheels of the president of the United States to try to trip him up, but I’ll tell you I am going to have the backs of our diverse communities. If he attacks our diversity, if he attacks people, demeans them and dehumanizes people, I’m going to stand up for them. If he attacks our clean air, clean water… I’m going to stand up for clean air and clean water. If he wants to dismantle the Affordable Care Act…I’m going to stand up against that. I do govern the most un-Trump stay in America, there’s no doubt about that, but I see my role as not just the center of the resistance, but a positive alternative to Trump.”

In February, Newsom endorsed California’s own Kamala Harris for president.

