Gavin Newsom Tells Jen Psaki He Watches Fox News Every Night, Staffers Tell Him He’s ‘Obsessed’

Gavin Newsom does not “occasionally” tune into Fox News — he watches the network primetime show’s every night and his staff have told he has an obsession, he told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki.

On the latest Inside with Jen Psaki on Sunday, the California governor discussed how right-wing media figures such as Tucker Carlson and networks such as Fox News, One American News, and Newsmax have contributed to the political divide in the United States.

“One thing I heard from everybody, including the caucus today, is they’re so upset about being on the defensive. They’re so upset about the message. And on the other side, the anger industry, the entertainment wing, particularly of the Republican Party, the surround sound on Fox,” Newsom told Psaki. “One American news and Newsmax and what they’re doing to divide this country, you know where illusion rules, not facts.”

The former White House press secretary then asked Newsom whether he ever “occasionally” tunes into watch the messaging from Republicans on Fox News.

“Not occasionally. Every night,” Newsom responds.

“Do you think Democrats should still be appearing on Fox or should they not be appearing,” Psaki says in a follow up.

“It contributes to the mental health crisis in the state. So on the basis of one’s own personal conditions, I would not recommend it. My staff has quite literally tried to have interventions with me about it. They say I’m too obsessed with it, but I need to understand it,” Newsom adds.

The rising Democratic star notes that he keeps his eye on Fox because he wants to find patterns that emerge from right-wing rhetoric.

