CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King remarked on Wednesday that it was “a little jarring” to see maskless people at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

The show opened with a soundbite of members of Congress standing up and applauding as Biden concluded his speech with “Go get ‘em!” followed by a clip of Late Show host Stephen Colbert energetically saying, “Yeah, go get ‘em! Just do it! Smoke ‘em if you got him! Play ball! Get jiggy with it! Gotta catch ‘em all!… that’ll do…!”

“On the inside, no masks and it looked relatively normal,” said co-host Tony Dokoupil.

“It was a little jarring to see people interacting without the masks,” said King. “I always love being in Washington. I love this city. I love everything that it represents. Too early for the cherry blossoms, but it is good to be here.”

The mask mandate at the U.S. Capitol was lifted just days before Biden’s speech, which mainly focused on Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine; the economy, especially the issue of inflation; the coronavirus; and fighting diseases, including mental illness and cancer.

Watch above, via CBS.

