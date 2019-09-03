General Jim Mattis visited the set of Fox & Friends Monday morning to discuss his new book and explain his relationship with his former boss, President Donald Trump.

Mattis, the author of the new book Call Sign Chaos, is in the middle of a media tour, which has included penning a Wall Street Journal op-ed that vaguely warned of “tribalism” and numerous media interviews where he seemed to take veiled jabs at his former boss without actually calling him out by name.

This came up in the Fox & Friends interview when co-host Steve Doocy asked the general if he writes about “working as defense secretary for Donald Trump in the book.”

After Mattis noted that he did not explain the relationship in any detail in his new book, Doocy followed up by noting that “a lot of people would like to hear about it. From where we sat it looked like a tense relationship.”

Mattis explained that “no, it wasn’t a tense relationship,” before adding “the president is a forthright man and so am I. I would meet with him weekly. There was nothing going on that I wasn’t open with him about. That’s the way I deal with my boss anywhere I have ever been.”

