George Conway is calling out President Donald Trump for encouraging threats of violence ahead of a Jan. 6 rally in Washington.

Appearing on Monday’s edition of Morning Joe, the husband of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway accused the president of essentially rolling out the red carpet for groups like the Proud Boys to come to the Jan. 6 event — which, in Conway’s view, could have devastating consequences.

“Trump is out there now tweeting stuff like, ‘It’s gonna be wild on January 6th,'” Conway said. “He’s inviting, and retweeting tweets about people coming to Washington to do Lord knows what. And you know it’s going to be groups like the Proud Boys … and QAnon, and all of the crazies. He’s encouraging them to come to Washington on January 6th. And on the message boards apparently, there are basically threats of violence. That people are going to go, and go up to Capitol Hill, and Lord knows what. And this is a scary thing.”

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski underlined Conway’s point.

“Desperate, delusional, and very dangerous,” she said of Trump’s tactics.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

